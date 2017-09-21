Debbie McGee has opened up about how taking part in ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ has helped her through her grief, following the loss of her husband Paul Daniels.

Last year, following Paul’s death at the age of 77, Debbie said that she hoped she could one day take part in ‘Strictly’ in his memory, as he previously took part in the show back in 2010.

Ahead of her live shows debut on Saturday (23 September), the former magician’s assistant and TV personality has said that the joy of doing ‘Strictly’ has helped her through a difficult time in her life.