CATANIA - Sicily: The crew of a boat chartered by a far-right group to monitor people-trafficking in the Mediterranean has been arrested - for people-trafficking. The C-Star, hired by the ‘identitarian’ group, Defend Europe, was stopped yesterday in the port of Famagusta, Cyprus, after at least 20 Sri Lankan nationals were found on board. Today the ship’s crew and owner, Sven Tomas Egerstrom, appeared in court charged with preparing and circulating false documents.

The Kibris Postasi reports the crew was released on Thursday afternoon. Speaking to the Guardian, local human rights activist, Faika Pasa, said: “Some said they had paid €10,000 to smuggling rings to get on the ship and be taken to Italy. “Five have since requested asylum. The other fifteen have now flown back to Sri Lanka.” Defend Europe refused to elaborate on the developments when questioned by HuffPost UK and instead referred back to a statement issued on Wednesday which accuses NGOs of “bribing” the crew with offers of asylum. The group insists the Sri Lankans in question were “apprentice sailors undergoing training” to further their maritime diplomas, something it said is a “perfectly trite and legal practice”.

This defence was echoed in court today by the C-Star’s Captain and owner who said the Sri Lankans were “mariners apprentices who paid to do miles on the ship in order to validate their diploma. A common and completely legal practice”. Satellite-tracking shows the vessel currently moored in Famagusta on the east coast of the Mediterranean island where it has been “awaiting instructions” for the last few days. Defend Europe has accused reports of its detention in Cyprus of being “fake news”.

🇬🇧 More Fake News from NGOs who want to stop the ship. They invent one accusation after another: weapons, drugs, now "migrants". — Defend Europe (@DefendEuropeID) July 26, 2017

🇬🇧 The Asian training crew who left the ship in Cyprus was harassed at the airport. NGOs tried to convince them to apply for asylum. — Defend Europe (@DefendEuropeID) July 26, 2017

They try to do everything to stop the C-Star from arriving in Catania to let our mission & charter begin.#defendeurope — Defend Europe (@DefendEuropeID) July 26, 2017

One of the group’s leaders, Martin Sellner, tweeted a Cypriot report which seemed to counter the news coming out of Famagusta.