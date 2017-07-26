The ship chartered by far-right group Defend Europe to hamper the rescue of refugees in the Mediterranean has been evacuated and its Captain and Deputy Captain arrested in Cyprus, according to local media.

The Kibris Postasi reports the pair were detained for allegedly forging false documents and the rest of the crew of the C-Star have been taken off and escorted to a local police station.

Satellite-tracking shows the vessel currently moored in Famagusta on the Turkish east coast of the Mediterranean island.