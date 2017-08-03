Food delivery drivers in London are so afraid they will be targeted in acid attacks, they are turning down work.

Deliveroo said in a statement that since five moped drivers were attacked in an acid attack spree last month, 71 of its couriers had refused jobs in London, while seven more had been relocated over safety concerns.

A Deliveroo rider was among five people targeted in a spate of acid attacks on July 14 that left one man with “life-changing injuries”.

It is believed that the suspects were attempting to injure riders so they could steal their mopeds.