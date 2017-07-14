Two teenagers have been arrested in connection with a spate of acid attacks that took place in east London last night [Thursday]. Five attacks were carried out in under 90 minutes across Hackney, Stoke Newington and Islington, with one 24-year-old victim suffering “life-changing injuries”, heightening calls for the carrying of acid to be criminalised. A 16-year-old boy was arrested in the early hours of Friday morning on suspicion of grevious bodily harm and robbery, with a 15-year-old boy later arrested in Stoke Newington on suspicion of the same charges. All of those targeted were riding mopeds at the time they were attacked, with two victims identified as food delivery drivers. UberEATS confirmed that one of the victims was one of their couriers, with Deliveroo identifying another as a rider for the company. But police say that reports that all five of the victims were food delivery drivers are untrue. Chief Inspector Ben Clark, from Hackney Borough, said: “I’m aware of rumours circulating that the victims were all food delivery riders set up in advance of the attacks. “This is not the case. All victims were riding mopeds at the time of the attacks, but were from a variety of backgrounds.”

RealNangerz/Twitter A victim being doused with water at the scene of one of the attacks

However, officers believe the incidents could have been linked, with two victims having had their mopeds stolen. Clark continued: “Of late we have seen more attacks using corrosive substances in London. I would urge businesses and parents to challenge those who they think may be trying to obtain or carry these substances as this could help prevent serious offences and life changing injuries being caused.” Anyone who witnessed one of the attacks should contact police, he added.

According to police, the attackers pulled up to the separate men and doused them the corrosive liquid between 10.25pm and 11.37pm. Video from the scene shared on social media showed victims being doused with water following the attacks.

Timeline of the attacks, as they happened

#acidattack outside my house last night , amazing seeing all the deliveroo and uber drivers pulling together .. pic.twitter.com/bhSJwlqPKC — Sensorinet (@sensorinet) July 14, 2017

At the start of the spree, a 32-year-old moped driver was approached by the pair as he drove on the Hackney Road junction with Queensbridge Road. The two male suspects had tossed the noxious substance into his face before one of them jumped on to his vehicle and drove away. Police said the man had gone to an east London hospital. His injuries are not being treated as life-threatening or life-changing.

Police and ambulances on Hackney/Queensbridge Road, possible acid/petrol attack. Lots of @UberEATS @Deliveroo drivers rallied round pic.twitter.com/ndAtXV9Kj8 — Sarah Cobbold (@sarah_cobbold) July 13, 2017

Around 20 minutes later at 10.49pm, a 44-year-old man had a corrosive substance thrown in his face by two males on a moped in Upper Street junction with Highbury Corner in Islington. He was taken to a north London hospital and police said they were awaiting an for an update on his injuries.

Another victim, a 52-year-old man, was attacked by two men on a moped on Shoreditch High Street, having liquid thrown in his face at around 11.05pm. An update on his condition awaits, police said. Within 15 minutes the attackers appear to have struck again, launching the corrosive substance at a 24-year-old man on Cazenove Road, causing “life-changing” injuries.

