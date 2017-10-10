Demands For Dubai Boycott As Jamie Harron Awaits Court For ‘Touching A Man’s Hip’

A campaign group says it has received a groundswell of demand calling for the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) to stop promoting Dubai as a tourist destination for Brits. It comes after the arrest and upcoming court appearance of Jamie Harron, a 27-year-old man from Stirling accused of public indecency and drinking alcohol. Harron, who has been stripped of his passport, spend five days in jail and is due to appear in court in a fortnight for further legal proceedings, is facing a three-year sentence for putting his hand on a man’s hip in a bar so he did not “bump and spill drinks.”

On Monday Harron’s distraught parents, who live in Stirling, urged the British public to stop visiting the country. Today, Radha Stirling, director of Detained in Dubai, told HuffPost UK the organisation receives around 100 enquiries a week from Westerners running into legal trouble in Dubai and that the vast majority go unreported. What’s more, she says she is receiving around 80 emails an hour from members of the public expressing sympathy with Harron and asking why the British government continues to advocate travel to the country. She added: “We have received enormous feedback from the British public demanding that the FCO stop promoting the gulf national as a tourist destination. Scottish people in particular are furious over the treatment of Jamie.” Twitter users were also expressing their dismay over Harron’s treatment and echoing similar sentiments on the social media platform.

#BoycottDubai. Disgraceful behaviour by the Dubai authorities and bureaucracy. #Dubai — Dean Nicolo (@dnicolowa) October 7, 2017

Want right to due process in court of law & other laws respecting just rights of individuals? If yes then #DontDoAVisitToDubai #JamieHarron — Robert E. Lehman (@Robert_E_Lehman) October 7, 2017

I cannot understand why people go to this place in the expectation that the usual rules of humanity apply #boycottdubai — Bruce ALLISON (@Bruce__ALLISON) October 6, 2017

#jamieharron Yep, let's all boycott Dubai untill they release him from jail for touching a man on the hip !!! Lol unbelievable — Armchair Opinionist (@ArmchairOpinio1) October 9, 2017

@dubaitourism your dentention of Jamie Harron has made headline news all over the UK. No one will dare visit you for fear of arrest . — Richard Symonds (@kiwi_to_go) October 7, 2017

Bizarre that Dubai would want to deter visitors by mistreating a tourist, Jamie Harron, for something obviously innocent @dubaitourism — James Haworth (@JamesHaworth) October 7, 2017

Remember all when you travel to and holiday at Dubai how they are treating Jamie Harron In jail for 3 months for touching a guy on his hip — Gary Webster (@RealGaryWebster) October 7, 2017

Never ever ever go to Dubai on holiday or even for a visit, you'll be arrested like Jamie Harron and locked up for no good reason #corrupted — V (@wildcardrevenge) October 6, 2017

Stirling MP Stephen Kerr confirmed he was in touch with Harron’s family and the FCO and that he was “trying to do everything he can” to help resolve the matter. Around 1.5million British nationals visit the UAE every year, with the FCO claiming “most visits are trouble-free.” It adds: “The UAE is a Muslim country. Laws and customs are very different to those in the UK. You should respect local traditions, customs, laws and religions at all times. There may be serious penalties for doing something that might not be illegal in the UK.” The FCO has not responded to requests for comment on the matter nor remarked on the calls by Harron’s family to boycott the destination. UAE lawyer Essam Al Tamimi has previously lamented the country’s “outdated” legal system.

SWNS Harron with his parents Graham and Patricia, who have called for Britons to stop visiting Dubai