An American pensioner with dementia was flown to Britain and deliberately left in a car park by his wife and son, according to US court documents. It is alleged that Roger Curry was abandoned in the car park of Hereford bus station on 7 November 2015 after travelling from his home in California with his family. Legal documents seen by the BBC’s Panorama programme and filed in Los Angeles state: “In late 2015 Mr Curry was taken surreptitiously to England by his wife Mary Curry and his son Kevin Curry and abandoned there.”

West Mercia Police Roger Curry was found at a Hereford bus station in 2015

The 76-year-old, who did not know his name or where he was, was found in the company of two men who had flagged down a passing ambulance. One of the men – described as having an American accent, but younger than Curry – allegedly vanished from the scene. Curry was taken into the care of a local nursing home while police and social services spent months trying to find out who he was. The breakthrough came when BBC Midlands news put out a fresh appeal, with a woman called Debbie Cocker posting a photo of a man called Earl Roger Curry from a 1958 US high school yearbook.

West Mercia Police Curry was transported from his home in LA to Britain, where he was abandoned by his wife and son, according to legal documents seen by Panorama