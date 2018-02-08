Department Of Health Is Failing Social Care Workers, Watchdog Finds

The government is not doing enough to support social care workers or address growing demand for their sevices, according to a watchdog.

The National Audit Office says employees are underpaid, do not feel valued and face tough day-to-day working conditions - which in turn puts people off joining the sector.

About 65% of social care providers’ incomes come from local authority budgets - but councils have warned they face a funding gap of billions in the coming years, thanks to huge hikes in demand and central government cuts.

Ministers are due to publish a green paper on reforming care for elderly people in the summer - but the NAO wants the Department of Health and Social Care to do more to ensure care workers are better paid and given more opportunities to improve their professional skills.

Its head, Amyas Morse, said: “Social care cannot continue as a Cinderella service – without a valued and rewarded workforce, adult social care cannot fulfil its crucial role of supporting elderly and vulnerable people in society.

“Pressures and demands on the health and social care systems are increasing, so the department needs to respond quickly to this challenge by giving the sector the attention it deserves and needs, instead of falling short and not delivering value for money.”