Diabetes Patients Who Avoid Annual Health Checks Could Double Risk Of Early Death

The charity added that tackling diabetes must remain a top priority for the government and healthcare providers.

In response to the report, Diabetes UK said more needs to be done to ensure people with the condition don’t slip through the net.

Diabetes patients are now being urged to make sure they are having the potentially life-saving annual health checks.

People who skip their annual diabetes checks could be doubling their risk of an early death, according to NHS Digital data .

A national diabetes audit looked at the link between three of the key annual diabetes health checks recommended by the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) and mortality rates.

It found the risk of premature death for people with diabetes was more than twice as high for those who had not consistently had their blood glucose, cholesterol and blood pressure checked in the previous seven years.

The report also highlighted that the relative risk of death for people with diabetes is higher than for the general population, particularly in people of working age.

It also revealed that worryingly large numbers of people are still not getting all the checks they need.

For people with Type 1 diabetes, the risk of death was 127.8% higher than the wider population, while for those with Type 2 diabetes it was 28.4%.

Robin Hewings, head of policy at Diabetes UK, said: “Annual health checks and effective support for self-management mean some of the serious complications of diabetes can be avoided or treated early, enabling people with diabetes to live long, healthy lives.

“It is unacceptable that the risk of early death continues to be so much higher for people with diabetes, a condition that is costing the NHS more than £10 billion every year, the majority of which is spent on managing the devastating complications experienced by people with diabetes and their families.”