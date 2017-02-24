All Sections
    24/02/2017 12:05 GMT

    Everything You Need To Know About 'Diana: Her Fashion Story'

    Not one to miss.

    A major new exhibition of Princess Diana’s dresses, opens to the public today (Friday 24 February) at Kensington Palace.

    The “extraordinary” exhibition, which traces the evolution of Diana’s style over the years, will feature many of her iconic looks, including dresses shot by Mario Testino and worn to royal engagements around the world. 

    Kensington Palace
    Kensington Palace
    Kensington Palace

    Dresses such as the velvet gown, Diana famously wore at the White House when she danced with John Travolta. 

    Speaking ahead of the exhibition, fashion designer Jasper Conran said: “Whenever the Princess discussed her clothes with me, part of it was always: ‘What message will I be giving if I wear this?’ For her that became the real language of clothes.”

    In celebration of the exhibition, we have been looking back at some of the Princess of Wales’ most iconic looks. 

    • Rex
      Princess Diana Prince Charles and Princess Diana tour of the Gulf States, 1989
    • Rex
      Princess Diana at Dartmouth Naval College, Devon, 1989
    • Rex
      Princess Diana British Royal Tour of Gulf States, 1989
    • Rex
      Prince Charles and Princess Diana on Tour of the Gulf States, 1989
    • Rex
      Princess Diana visiting Bristol, 1989
    • Rex
       Princess Diana visiting Cardiff, 1989
    • Rex
      Princess Diana 'Miss Saigon' at the Theatre Royal, Drury Lane, London, 1989
    • Rex
      Princess Diana in Worksop, 1989
    • Rex
      Princess Diana, 1989
    • Rex
      Princess Diana, St Albans, 1989
