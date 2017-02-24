Everything You Need To Know About 'Diana: Her Fashion Story'

The “extraordinary” exhibition, which traces the evolution of Diana’s style over the years, will feature many of her iconic looks, including dresses shot by Mario Testino and worn to royal engagements around the world.

A major new exhibition of Princess Diana’s dresses, opens to the public today (Friday 24 February) at Kensington Palace .

Dresses such as the velvet gown, Diana famously wore at the White House when she danced with John Travolta.

Speaking ahead of the exhibition, fashion designer Jasper Conran said: “Whenever the Princess discussed her clothes with me, part of it was always: ‘What message will I be giving if I wear this?’ For her that became the real language of clothes.”

In celebration of the exhibition, we have been looking back at some of the Princess of Wales’ most iconic looks.