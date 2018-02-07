Diane Kruger has spoken out about her own experiences of working with Quentin Tarantino, following Uma Thurman’s revelations about the film director.

Over the weekend, Thurman made headlines when she alleged that Tarantino forced her to drive an unsafe car as part of a stunt on the set of ‘Kill Bill’, which crashed and injured her.

In the wake of this, a 2013 interview Tarantino gave on ‘The Graham Norton Show’ has resurfaced online, in which he describes strangling Kruger as part of a stunt for the film ‘Inglourious Basterds’, prompting the actress to share her side of the story.