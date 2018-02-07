Diane Kruger has spoken out about her own experiences of working with Quentin Tarantino, following Uma Thurman’s revelations about the film director.
Over the weekend, Thurman made headlines when she alleged that Tarantino forced her to drive an unsafe car as part of a stunt on the set of ‘Kill Bill’, which crashed and injured her.
In the wake of this, a 2013 interview Tarantino gave on ‘The Graham Norton Show’ has resurfaced online, in which he describes strangling Kruger as part of a stunt for the film ‘Inglourious Basterds’, prompting the actress to share her side of the story.
Posting a statement on Instagram, Kruger began by praising Thurman for speaking out about her experiences of both Tarantino and the film mogul Harvey Weinstein.
She wrote: “In light of the recent allegations made by Uma Thurman against Harvey Weinstein and her terrifying work experience on ‘Kill Bill,’ my name has been mentioned in numerous articles in regards to the choking scene in ‘Inglourious Basterds’.
“This is an important moment in time and my heart goes out to Uma and anyone who has ever been the victim of sexual assault and abuse. I stand with you.”
She then addressed her own history with Tarantino, insisting: “I would like to say that my work experience with Quentin Tarantino was pure joy.
“He treated me with utter respect and never abused his power or forced me to do anything I wasn’t comfortable with.”
Since Thurman’s interview about her history with Tarantino and Weinstein, the film director has spoken out, claiming that making her drive the unsafe car was “one of the biggest regrets” of his life.