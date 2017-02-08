Lady Gaga left fans with their hearts in their mouths when she appeared to jump from the roof of the stadium during her Super Bowl halftime show, but it turns out all was not as it seemed.
Leaked video footage has proved the opening of her 13 minute set, which saw her singing ‘God Bless America’ and ‘This Land Is Your Land’ surrounded by drones atop the Houston’s NRG Stadium, was actually pre-recorded.
And while it looked as if she then dived off the roof and descended into the stadium on high wires, she was actually already suspended in the air waiting for the VT to finish before starting the rest of the performance.
You can watch how the stunt really unfolded in the video below...
Intel - the company who supplied the drones that featured in the opening moment of Gaga’s set - also confirmed it was pre-recorded a full week earlier, stating it needed to be this way due to unpredictable weather.
“There’s a lot of weather and environment (issues),” general manager Natalie Cheung told USA Today.
“In February, you don’t know what it will be like during Super Bowl Day. We’d hate to plan all this and, if the wind speeds are too high or if it’s raining and the roof is closed, no one can see this spectacular show. So our creative team, as well as the Super Bowl creative team, felt this would be best to be filmed.
“Lady Gaga also was on the roof when this was filmed, and from a logistics and creative perspective, it’s a bit hard for her to go from the roof all the way down to the floor of the stadium.”
Meanwhile, Pink has spoken out in defence of Gaga, after some fans accused her of copying Pink’s live shows, given that she often performs while flying on high wires.
“Let’s celebrate a woman who has the guts to jump off a roof and stand up there in the first place,” she said.
“Who cares if I flew first? Cause I didn’t! Cirque and Peter Pan been in the air for years.”