Disabled people are being turned down for jobs because of their condition, campaigners believe, with one woman failing to get an interview for a job despite applying for more than 100 roles. Shani Dhanda, 30, has osteogenesis imperfecta, also known as brittle bone disease. She tells HuffPost UK that after she left school at 16 she sent off 100 job applications without ever hearing back from prospective employers.

It was not until she decided to stop revealing her condition on her cover letter that she got an invitation for an interview. It comes as a new report from disability charity Scope revealed on Monday that more than a quarter of disabled people believe they have been turned down for a job because of their condition or impairment. Employers are being encouraged to create environments where disabled staff members feel confident “coming out” about their condition or impairment, as only 49% surveyed by Scope said they felt aware of their rights as a disabled employee. Shani, a disability rights activist from Birmingham, says the experience of failing to obtain an interview once prospective employers know about her condition left her questioning “what quality of life” she was going to have. “I thought no one was ever going to give me an opportunity to work and I wanted to be a contribution to society... the prospect of not being able to work was really sad.” Shani says she was looking for a part time role while she studied at college. At 3ft 10, Shani adds that she was limited in the roles she could apply for and avoided bar work, waitressing and supermarket vacancies, instead opting for administrative and telecommunications roles. After removing any mention of her disability from her cover letter, she says she immediately got invited for an interview and was offered a part time job at a telecommunications company. She says that, although she did not like to think that she was losing out on opportunities because of her condition, the experience was “a reality check of what the world can really be like”.

Unfortunately Shani’s situation is not isolated. New research conducted by Scope shows that 48% of disabled people have worried about telling employers about their impairment or condition. Even while she was still a pupil at secondary school, Shani says she had terrible careers advice. “All I was told is that I should try and get a job with my local council because they have a quota of disabled people that they need to employ every year. “I just found that really insulting because I wasn’t judged on my skills or what I wanted to be in life. “I was just looked at as a person with disability and told that you should just be some sort of box ticking exercise or tokenism,” she says. After leaving university, Shani pursued a career in events management. But after working with one company for six years, she felt she had to leave because her employers could not accommodate her request for flexible working hours.

