Disney has come under fire thanks to their latest casting, after it was announced Billy Magnussen would be playing a new character in their upcoming live-action remake of ‘Aladdin’.

Prior to this announcement, it had been reported producers had been intending to feature a cast entirely made up of people of colour, with the film previously being criticised over false reports that Tom Hardy would be playing the villainous Jafar.

The Hollywood Reporter announced on Tuesday (5 September) that Billy would be playing Prince Anders - a character not featured in the 1992 animated film - who had been created especially for the new version.

However, Disney’s decision to include a white actor in the film has not been well-received, particularly on social media, where some are questioning the decision to introduce Billy’s character:

Disney rewriting Aladdin just so they can crowbar a white guy into the film? pic.twitter.com/oZ06FRUNop — Phil Perry MBE (@MrsPhilPerry) September 6, 2017

Disney: We need a white guy for the Aladdin movie

Everyone: But there are no whi-

Disney: We hired a white guy https://t.co/2M7IVU3GOR — Michael Holloway 🗿 (@mjdholloway) September 6, 2017

Hopefully people who were salty about how Idris CAN'T POSSIBLY be Bond ("The canon!!!") are also salty a white guy was added to Aladdin 🤔🤔🤔🤔 — Drench Thunderman (@ReeseDeWhat) September 6, 2017

Whose agent is dumb enough to let him play "white dude invented for Aladdin"?



*sees same guy who plays white lead in new Bruce Lee film* Ah — Siddhant Adlakha (@SidizenKane) September 6, 2017

Can't find POC for live action Aladdin? And throwing in a white guy? There are SO MANY GREAT POC THEY COULD USE!! pic.twitter.com/586mJgkAWw — Daisy Garret (@CubbyCuddler) September 6, 2017

Disney Exec: "ppl are already mad at us about our aladdin casting, what do we do?"

Some fuck: "Let's put in a white guy"

Exec: "G E N I U S" — ☆DEMO_01☆ (@negananmiwo) September 6, 2017

yo if aladdin aint 100% poc



im not paying for another whitewashed piece of shit disney film — jay (@daytimejosh) September 6, 2017

#Aladdin was a meager slice of representation I had as a young brown girl. Now they make a character just to have a white guy in the movie? pic.twitter.com/10jyd1q3aU — ✧ ･ﾟ☾ Naila ☾･ﾟ✧ (@thathijabae) September 6, 2017

If Disney NEEDS to add a new Aladdin character, make it a POC. JESUS. We 👏🏿don't 👏🏿need 👏🏿white men in every damn film to make it successful — Thelma Rose (@_speakmystyle) September 6, 2017

Disney shoehorned a white guy into the #Aladdin movie because they just gotta have a white person in a movie set in the Middle East pic.twitter.com/roxofsFWdk — RJ Sharp (@RandallJSharp) September 6, 2017

Just had to find a way to squeeze a white dude into a PoC space. And he's playing a prince bc of course he is...😒 #Aladdin https://t.co/xBDhP8XlMj — JRae (@themerriberri) September 6, 2017

fans: pls cast poc in aladdin

disney: oOhk kaAay..well. except. NEW character. just invented. u havent heard of him. white man. v important😈 — karen ☄️ (@marenkae) September 6, 2017

This isn’t the first time that ‘Aladdin’ has come under fire over its casting decisions, aside from the false Tom Hardy news earlier this year.

Naomi Scott, who is of British, Indian and Ugandan descent, will play Princess Jasmine in the new remake, which was met with a mixed reception, as many felt that the character should have been portrayed by a star of Middle-Eastern heritage.

Guy Ritchie will direct the upcoming film, with Mena Massoud in the titular role of ‘Aladdin’ and Will Smith to play the Genie.

‘Aladdin’ follows the success of other live-action Disney remakes including ‘Beauty And The Beast’, starring Emma Watson and Dan Stevens, and the origin story ‘Maleficent’, based around ‘Sleeping Beauty’, which featured Angelina Jolie in the lead role.