Lily Allen, Reggie Yates and India Willoughby were the big winners at the inaugural Diversity In Media Awards on Friday (15 September). Singer Lily was honoured for her her passionate and outspoken support for those affected by the Grenfell Tower fire, picking up the Hero Of The Year Award at the star-sudded ceremony.

Pascal Le Segretain via Getty Images Lily Allen

The awards celebrated those who work to promote diversity across Britain’s media industries, and also saw presenter Reggie Yates beat the likes of Graham Norton to be named Presenter Of The Year. Journalist India Willoughby was also awarded Media Moment Of The Year for her stint on ‘Loose Women’, which marked the first time a trans woman had sat on the panel of the ITV daytime show.

Joe Maher via Getty Images Reggie Yates

Labour MP Diane Abbott, who this year celebrates thirty years since being elected the UK’s first black woman MP, also won the prestigious Icon of the Year award. There were also gongs for ‘Gogglebox’ and actor Russell Tovey at the event, which was held at London’s Hilton Waldorf Hotel.

Leon Neal via Getty Images India Willoughby

Commenting on the winners, Diversity in Media Awards host, Jane Hill, said: “It has been a fantastic night that has rightly celebrated people and organisations across the media who are making a real difference in promoting the values of diversity. “So many brilliant people have won awards and there were some very special moments.” Awards co-founder, Linda Riley, added: “There is still much to do to ensure that every strand of British media accurately reflects the diversity of society but these awards are a great way to celebrate those who are already doing it. It has been wonderful to celebrate such inspirational role models.” Myleene Klass, Mollie King, Susanna Reid, Ollie Locke, Gemma Collins, Michelle Collins and Beverley Knight also among were amongst the showbiz names who came out in support of the event. 2017 Diversity in Media Award winners include: Broadcaster of the Year: Reggie Yates Hero of the Year: Lily Allen Media Moment of the Year: India Willoughby on ‘Loose Women’ Icon of the Year: Diane Abbott MP TV Programme of the Year: ‘Googlebox’ Journalist of the Year: Matthew Cain (Attitude) Rising Star of the Year: Victoria Broom Actor of the Year: Russell Tovey Broadcaster of the Year: BBC Production Company of the Year: Betty Marketing Campaign of the Year: Jabong Media Organisation of the Year: Simon Jones PR Blogger/Podcaster of the Year: Gemma Turner Radio Programme of the Year: Badass Women’s Hour