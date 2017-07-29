Robert Anker, who was a founding member of ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ dance group Diversity, has tragically died at the age of 27.

Robert died in Canada, where he recently moved with his wife Cyndi to start a new life, a JustGiving Page set up in his memory explains.

A post shared by Rob Anker (@robanker90) on Jul 17, 2017 at 7:57am PDT

Rochelle Hanson, who - according to The Sun - is Robert’s cousin, has made made the page to raise money for his family to travel to Canada and pay for his funeral.

A message posted on it reads: “On 27th July 2017, Robert Anker aged 27 was involved in a fatal car accident in Canada and sadly passed away at the scene.

“We are raising funds for his family to be able to cover all costs for their trip to go and arrange his funeral in Canada.

PA Archive/PA Images Diversity in 2009

“We would love to ensure that his family don’t worry or stress about money at this time.”

Essex-born Robert carved a successful showbiz career in the years following Diversity’s ‘BGT’ triumph and went on to appear as a dancer on ‘The X Factor’, while also landing West End roles, including one in ‘Thriller’.

He married Cyndi last year, according to multiple reports, and the pair moved to his wife’s home country to begin their life together in the months that followed.

Donate to the JustGiving page here.

RIP: Stars We've Lost In 2017