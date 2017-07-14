‘Doctor Who’ bosses have announced plans to reveal the identity of the actor playing the Thirteenth Doctor over the weekend.
The BBC revealed plans to unveil the new Time Lord after the Wimbledon Men’s Final on Sunday (16 July), which is set to wrap up shortly before 6.30pm on BBC One.
This news was announced officially in a short trailer, which shows the number ‘13’ cropping up in a number of iconic sites, including at 10 Downing Street and the Statue of Liberty.
The announcement will put an end to the months of speculation that followed Peter Capaldi’s decision to quit the show earlier this year.
At present, all signs point to Kris Marshall taking on the role, particularly after he quit the leading role in ‘Death In Paradise’ just weeks after claiming he had no desire to leave the show.
He’s also had nothing to say regarding the multiple reports suggesting he’s been cast in the part.
Other names in the frame have included ‘Fleabag’ creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who has repeatedly been named as a potential candidate for the first female Doctor.
However, despite many ‘Doctor Who’ fans calling for her to bag the role, and a short hint on ‘Newsnight’ suggesting she was about to take over the Tardis, her representatives have since denied the rumours.
Whoever has landed the role will make their first official appearance as the Doctor in this year’s Christmas special, which will also see fans bidding farewell to Peter Capaldi, four years after making his debut.
Check out all the actors who’ve been linked with the ‘Doctor Who’ role in the gallery below...