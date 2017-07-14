‘Doctor Who’ bosses have announced plans to reveal the identity of the actor playing the Thirteenth Doctor over the weekend.

The BBC revealed plans to unveil the new Time Lord after the Wimbledon Men’s Final on Sunday (16 July), which is set to wrap up shortly before 6.30pm on BBC One.

This news was announced officially in a short trailer, which shows the number ‘13’ cropping up in a number of iconic sites, including at 10 Downing Street and the Statue of Liberty.