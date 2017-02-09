Danny Dyer could be swapping the Queen Vic for the TARDIS, as the ‘EastEnders’ star has admitted he’d be keen to replace Peter Capaldi in ‘Doctor Who’.
The soap actor, who plays pub landlord Mick Carter in the BBC soap, has claimed he could see himself taking on the role of the Thirteenth Doctor when Peter leaves the sci-fi series at Christmas.
Speaking to the Daily Star, Danny said: “I’d be interested in it. I could see myself in the scarf and all that.
“I think I could do it easy. I’d keep my accent too.”
His admission comes after he cast doubt on his future in ‘EastEnders’, admitting he would like to explore other roles.
Danny joined the BBC One soap in 2013, and may not chose to renew his contract when it runs out in October.
Speaking to The Sun last month, he said: “We’ll have to see then. Four years is a long time.
Peter, who has played The Doctor since 2013, made the shock announcement he was quitting ‘Doctor Who’ during an interview with Jo Whiley on her BBC Radio 2 show last week.
The 58-year-old star was talking about the forthcoming tenth series of the long-running BBC sci-fi drama, when he revealed it would be his last.
“I feel it’s time to move on,” he said. “I feel sad, I love ‘Doctor Who’, it is a fantastic programme to work on.
“I can’t praise the people I work with more highly, but I have always been someone that did a lot of different things.”
His final scenes will air at Christmas, while the upcoming series will also be the last with lead writer and executive producer, Steven Moffat, at the helm.
Peter has since called for a woman to land the role of the Thirteenth Doctor, as has former assistant Billie Piper.