The soap actor, who plays pub landlord Mick Carter in the BBC soap, has claimed he could see himself taking on the role of the Thirteenth Doctor when Peter leaves the sci-fi series at Christmas.

Speaking to the Daily Star, Danny said: “I’d be interested in it. I could see myself in the scarf and all that.

“I think I could do it easy. I’d keep my accent too.”

His admission comes after he cast doubt on his future in ‘EastEnders’, admitting he would like to explore other roles.

Danny joined the BBC One soap in 2013, and may not chose to renew his contract when it runs out in October.