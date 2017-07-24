Speaking at San Diego Comic Con, Steven addressed the reaction for the first time, insisting he’s heard nothing but good things said about the fact Jodie has landed the job .

Outgoing ‘Doctor Who’ boss Steven Moffat has claimed there’s been “no backlash at all” against the casting of the show’s first female Doctor, Jodie Whittaker .

Steven, who will step down to make way for incoming boss Chris Chibnall following this year’s Christmas special, said (via Digital Spy): “There are so many press articles about a backlash among ‘Doctor Who’ fandom, against the casting of a female Doctor. There has been no backlash – at all.

“The story of the moment is that the notionally conservative ‘Doctor Who’ fandom has utterly embraced that change, completely. 80% approval on social media – not that I check these things obsessively.

“And yet so many people are wanting to pretend there’s a problem. There isn’t. In fact, it strikes me that ‘Doctor Who’ fans are more excited about the idea of a brilliant actress playing the part than the fact she’s a woman.

“I wish every single journalist who is writing the alternative would shut the hell up.”