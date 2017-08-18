Forthcoming ‘Doctor Who’ star Jodie Whittaker has apologised to Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who took a lot of the heat when speculation about who the new Time Lord would be was at its peak.

Since Peter Capaldi was revealed to be leaving the hit sci-fi show, rumours were rife about who should replace him in the lead role, with many, many discussions about whether it was time for a woman to take over the Tardis.

Because Phoebe’s name was thrown around as a rumoured star for the role, including during a segment on the BBC’s ‘Newsnight’, she frequently came up in debates both and for and against a female Doctor.