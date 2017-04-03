While ‘Doctor Who’ fans are anticipating the arrival of the Time Lord’s new companion, played by Pearl Mackie, it seems they shouldn’t get too used to her, as she won’t be sticking around for long.
According to reports, Pearl’s character, Bill, will only feature in one series of the BBC sci-fi show, so that forthcoming executive producer Chris Chibnall is truly able to make the show his own.
He’ll be replacing Steven Moffat at the end of the current series, with Peter Capaldi also set to step down from the lead role of the Doctor.
An insider told The Sun: “Bosses have decided to have a completely fresh start. Peter has already confirmed his exit and the rest of the team’s days are numbered too.
“It’s yet to be formally decided but it makes sense to give Chris his own choice of actor to play the Doctor and his companion.”
Addressing the rumours, a BBC spokesperson told The Huffington Post UK: “We never reveal the fate of individual characters on the show; viewers will have to tune in to find out.
“We are still filming Series 10 and no casting decisions have yet been made on Series 11.”
Bill will make her debut when the 10th series of ‘Doctor Who’ kicks off later this month, and last week, actress Pearl confirmed that her character will be the first openly gay assistant to the Doctor.
She said: “Representation is important, especially on a mainstream show. It’s important to say people are gay, people are black - there are also aliens in the world as well so watch out for them.
“I remember watching TV as a young mixed race girl not seeing many people who looked like me, so I think being able to visually recognise yourself on screen is important.”