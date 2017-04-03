While ‘Doctor Who’ fans are anticipating the arrival of the Time Lord’s new companion, played by Pearl Mackie, it seems they shouldn’t get too used to her, as she won’t be sticking around for long.

According to reports, Pearl’s character, Bill, will only feature in one series of the BBC sci-fi show, so that forthcoming executive producer Chris Chibnall is truly able to make the show his own.

He’ll be replacing Steven Moffat at the end of the current series, with Peter Capaldi also set to step down from the lead role of the Doctor.