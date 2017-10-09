All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    09/10/2017 12:41 BST

    ‘Doctor Who’: New Boss Plans To Redesign Two Elements Of The Show

    'Chris is not doing things by halves.'

    Incoming ‘Doctor Who’ boss Chris Chibnall is planning to shake up a number of aspects of the show, when Jodie Whittaker is introduced as the first female Doctor.

    Chris, who most recently steered ‘Broadchurch’ through its final series, is currently putting together plans for ‘Doctor Who’ ahead of his first episodes, which will air in 2018.

    BBC
    Jodie will make her debut this Christmas 

    According to the Mirror, he’s redesigning a number of key elements, giving the Tardis and the sonic screwdriver new looks.

    A source told the paper: “It is traditional for new showrunners to come in and shake things up to stamp their mark on the show and Chris is not doing things by halves.

    “Expect something fresh and brilliant, with more of the stories travelling backwards in time, to interesting historical eras, as well as forwards.”

    IROZ GAIZKA via Getty Images
    Chris Chibnall 

    Jodie will make her debut in this year’s Christmas episode, as Peter Capaldi’s character regenerates.

    Bosses are yet to reveal who Jodie’s assistant will be, but Bradley Walsh did address speculation that he could be taking on the role earlier this year.

    'Doctor Who' Celebrity Appearances
    MORE:uktvDoctor WhoChris Chibnall

    Conversations