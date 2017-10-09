Incoming ‘Doctor Who’ boss Chris Chibnall is planning to shake up a number of aspects of the show, when Jodie Whittaker is introduced as the first female Doctor.
Chris, who most recently steered ‘Broadchurch’ through its final series, is currently putting together plans for ‘Doctor Who’ ahead of his first episodes, which will air in 2018.
According to the Mirror, he’s redesigning a number of key elements, giving the Tardis and the sonic screwdriver new looks.
A source told the paper: “It is traditional for new showrunners to come in and shake things up to stamp their mark on the show and Chris is not doing things by halves.
“Expect something fresh and brilliant, with more of the stories travelling backwards in time, to interesting historical eras, as well as forwards.”
Jodie will make her debut in this year’s Christmas episode, as Peter Capaldi’s character regenerates.
Bosses are yet to reveal who Jodie’s assistant will be, but Bradley Walsh did address speculation that he could be taking on the role earlier this year.