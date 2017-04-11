Doctor Who’s new companion Pearl Mackie has revealed the extreme lengths her new bosses went to, to keep secret the nature of her audition for the sci-fi phenomenon.

Pearl tells Radio Times that, when she first got the casting call, her agent told her about a new show called ‘Mean Town’.

She explains: “It transpired it was an anagram for Woman Ten, the companion in the tenth series, because if agents had known it was a ‘Doctor Who’ casting, they’d have put every client up for it.”