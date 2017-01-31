He was arguably the most divisive Time Lord of the modern era, but departing ‘Doctor Who’ star Peter Capaldi has been praised by his predecessor, David Tennant.

Peter made the shock announcement on Monday (30 January) that he would be stepping down as The Doctor at the end of the upcoming series, four years after taking over the role from Matt Smith.

Following the news, David Tennant, who played the lead in the sci-fi drama for five years, has now shared his feelings on Peter’s portrayal of the Twelfth Doctor, singling out his “intensity”, “bravery” and “cleverness”.