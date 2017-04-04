‘Doctor Who’ fans hoping that the departure of Peter Capaldi will pave the way for the first female Time Lord could be in for a longer wait.

Despite calls from Peter and a number of past stars like David Tennant and Billie Piper to cast a woman in the role, The Mirror has claimed BBC bosses are eyeing a younger man for the role, in a bid to snap up some of the fans lost in recent years.

*sigh*