‘Doctor Who’ fans hoping that the departure of Peter Capaldi will pave the way for the first female Time Lord could be in for a longer wait.
Despite calls from Peter and a number of past stars like David Tennant and Billie Piper to cast a woman in the role, The Mirror has claimed BBC bosses are eyeing a younger man for the role, in a bid to snap up some of the fans lost in recent years.
*sigh*
An insider told the paper: “A lot of younger fans have been lost in the last few years, especially young females and the gay male audience.
“The revenue from merchandising has nose-dived and they want to rectify this by casting someone in the mould of David Tennant.”
The new series of ‘Doctor Who’ kicks off later this month, and will introduce new character Bill, played by Pearl Mackie.
It was recently claimed that Bill would be the first assistant in ‘Doctor Who’ history to be openly gay, with Pearl revealing the character’s sexuality is disclosed almost immediately.
She said: “Representation is important, especially on a mainstream show.
“It’s important to say people are gay, people are black - there are also aliens in the world as well so watch out for them.
“I remember watching TV as a young mixed race girl not seeing many people who looked like me, so I think being able to visually recognise yourself on screen is important.”
However, viewers probably shouldn’t get too used to her, as it’s been reported Pearl will be leaving the show at the same time as Peter and executive producer Steven Moffat.