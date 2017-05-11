His stint as the Time Lord has been one of the most polarising of the modern era of ‘Doctor Who’, but Peter Capaldi’s time at the helm of the Tardis is about to come to an end.

Ever since he announced earlier this year that he would be stepping down from the lead role at the end of the current series, there’s been plenty of conversation about who should bag the part.

Some fans have suggested that it’s time for producers to try something totally new, and bring in a woman or BAME actor to succeed Peter Capaldi, while reports have also claimed that bosses are planning to go down a more traditional route.

Representatives for ‘Doctor Who’ have repeatedly insisted that the casting decision is yet to be finalised, so while we wait to find out who’ll be taking over, here is a round-up of all the rumours we’ve seen so far…