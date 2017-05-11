His stint as the Time Lord has been one of the most polarising of the modern era of ‘Doctor Who’, but Peter Capaldi’s time at the helm of the Tardis is about to come to an end.
Ever since he announced earlier this year that he would be stepping down from the lead role at the end of the current series, there’s been plenty of conversation about who should bag the part.
Some fans have suggested that it’s time for producers to try something totally new, and bring in a woman or BAME actor to succeed Peter Capaldi, while reports have also claimed that bosses are planning to go down a more traditional route.
Representatives for ‘Doctor Who’ have repeatedly insisted that the casting decision is yet to be finalised, so while we wait to find out who’ll be taking over, here is a round-up of all the rumours we’ve seen so far…
Honestly speaking, the former 'My Family' actor is probably the horse we'd be putting our money on.
Not only is he the bookies' favourite for the job, various sources have claimed that producers want him to follow on from Peter Capaldi, and he mysteriously stepped down from 'Death In Paradise' around the time the Time Lord vacancy opened up.
But, of course, the most obvious solution isn't always the right one.
'James Bond' actor Ben Whishaw (who plays Q in the spy saga) was among the names initially linked with the job, although it's been a long time since we've seen his name linked with taking on the role.
Whether this is because he's ultimately not been chosen or because the BBC is trying to keep things secret remains to be seen.
An insider told The Sun earlier this year: "[Richard] will be high on the list of potential replacements when the formal casting process gets under way.
“He’s very different to Peter, obviously a lot younger, but part of the appeal to regenerating the Doctor every few years is to reinvent the character."
When departing Time Lord Peter Capaldi was asked for his choice for the role, he not only said he wanted a woman to get the gig, but also gave Frances as his top pick.
With predecessors like Matt Smith, David Tennant and Christoper Ecclestone, we'd be intrigued to see what the 'Vicious' actress brought to the iconic role of the Doctor.
Another name bookies have repeatedly thrown out, David has said he thinks it's time that a BAME or female actor take over the lead role in 'Doctor Who'.
Admitting it was "nice to be in the running", he told the BBC: "It needs to do something different, so I think it's either going to be a black person or a woman. It would just bring a different flavour to it."
As the discussion about whether it's time for a woman to take charge of 'Doctor Who' continues, Phoebe's is a name that has cropped up repeatedly.
The 'Fleabag' creator spoke about the rumours in May, saying it would be a "great time" for a woman to land the job, adding: "There are so many great actresses out there who I think would kill it."
Similarly, Phoebe's 'Fleabag' co-star Olivia Colman has also been linked with potentially succeeding Peter Capaldi.
One of Britain's leading TV stars, former Doctor (and her 'Broadchurch' co-star) David Tennant added that she'd be "a magnificent choice" for the part.
David previously starred as William Hartnell - the actor behind the First Doctor - in the 2013 biopic, 'An Adventure In Space And Time'.
When quizzed about rumours he'd be taking over the role of the First Doctor again, he teased (via the Birmingham Mail): "Who knows? You didn't hear it from me, that's all I can say."
Damien was named by 'Doctor Who' writer Toby Whithouse as a "terrific" choice to take over the role, and he'd certainly work amid claims producers are hoping to recruit a younger, David Tennant-esque star.
In the same interview in which Damien's name was mentioned, Bafta-winner Chiwetel was also suggested as an "ideal choice" for the part.
Series writer Toby Whithouse told Digital Spy that he'd be "terrific" as the Thirteenth Doctor.