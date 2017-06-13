While speculation abounds as to exactly who will replace Peter Capaldi in the next regeneration of the Doctor, it appears some well-placed folk may already be in the know.

Former ‘Doctor Who’ showrunner Russell T Davies, responsible for the show’s phenomenally successful reboot in 2005, revealed recently that he was one of those people, revealing at the LGBT Awards: “I do know who it is.”

That’s all RTD would have to say on the matter, explaining: “I am leaving it to them, and every time you pass any sort of comment on Doctor Who they go mad.”