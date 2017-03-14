‘Doctor Who’ bosses have delighted fans with the first full-length trailer teasing the new series.
The one-minute clip gives a further look at the Doctor’s new assistant, Bill -played by newcomer Pearl Mackie - following the short clip that was released alongside the news of her casting last year.
The pair’s upcoming adventures are also revealed, with one scene showing them in Victorian England, and another teasing an encounter with a robot who speaks in emoji.
Fans are also treated to a glimpse of the villains the Doctor and Pearl will face, with returns from favourites including the Daleks, the Cybermen and Missy, plus a whole host of new creatures.
There also looks set to be an increased role for Matt Lucas, following his appearance as Nardole in last year’s Christmas special.
The Doctor is also ominously heard telling Bill: “Something is coming, and I have the feeling we are going to be very busy...”
The new series - the tenth since the sci-fi drama was relaunched in 2005 - will be Peter Capaldi’s last as the Doctor, after he made the shock announcement he was quitting ‘Doctor Who’ earlier this year.
His final scenes will air at Christmas, while the upcoming series will also be the last with lead writer and executive producer, Steven Moffat, at the helm, with ‘Broadchurch’ showrunner Chris Chibnall taking over next year.
Peter has already lent his support to calls for a female actor to take over from him, while former Doctor David Tennant has also backed his ‘Broadchurch’ costar Olivia Colman.
Meanwhile, Danny Dyer has also thrown his own name into the ring as a potential replacement.
‘Doctor Who’ returns to BBC One on 15 April.