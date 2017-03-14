‘Doctor Who’ bosses have delighted fans with the first full-length trailer teasing the new series. The one-minute clip gives a further look at the Doctor’s new assistant, Bill -played by newcomer Pearl Mackie - following the short clip that was released alongside the news of her casting last year.

BBC The Doctor has a new assistant in Bill, played by Pearl Mackie

The pair’s upcoming adventures are also revealed, with one scene showing them in Victorian England, and another teasing an encounter with a robot who speaks in emoji. Fans are also treated to a glimpse of the villains the Doctor and Pearl will face, with returns from favourites including the Daleks, the Cybermen and Missy, plus a whole host of new creatures.

BBC An old-school Cyberman pops up in the trailer

There also looks set to be an increased role for Matt Lucas, following his appearance as Nardole in last year’s Christmas special. The Doctor is also ominously heard telling Bill: “Something is coming, and I have the feeling we are going to be very busy...”

BBC Michelle Gomez will return as The Master's latest incarnation, Missy

BBC Matt Lucas is back as Nardole, after appearing in the Christmas special