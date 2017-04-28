‘Doctor Who’ showrunner Steven Moffat has confirmed that the show will tackle issues of whitewashing and race in the next episode of the series.

The Doctor and new companion Bill landed in 1800s London at the end of last week’s instalment, with this weekend’s follow-up picking up right where they left off.

But while usual portrayals of Britain during that era aren’t always the most racially diverse, Steven Moffat has revealed he’ll be seizing the opportunity to make a point about race.