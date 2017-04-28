‘Doctor Who’ showrunner Steven Moffat has confirmed that the show will tackle issues of whitewashing and race in the next episode of the series.
The Doctor and new companion Bill landed in 1800s London at the end of last week’s instalment, with this weekend’s follow-up picking up right where they left off.
But while usual portrayals of Britain during that era aren’t always the most racially diverse, Steven Moffat has revealed he’ll be seizing the opportunity to make a point about race.
He told TV Guide: “History is always whitewashed How do we manage to have a diverse cast despite that?
“The way that we did it was... [to just] say that you will see people of different colours there. In fact, there were. People all didn’t arrive in the twinkle of an eye. It is bending history slightly, but in a progressive and useful way.
“Also, it wouldn’t be a pleasant place for [Bill] in several respects. Taking that on is just respectful of the audience really.”
Steven added: “[The episode is] a chance to... I’m always reluctant to sound so pious and so do-gooding and all of that. It’s useful that these things are talked about. The evil in ‘Doctor Who’ can sometimes be the evil in our real world, too.”
The current series of the BBC sci-fi saga has already won praise for its inclusivity, thanks to the arrival of the first ever gay assistant, played by Pearl Mackie.
But while the character has already been a hit with viewers, they probably shouldn’t get too used to her, as it’s been claimed she’s leaving at the end of the current series, along with current Time Lord Peter Capaldi.
‘Doctor Who’ continues on Saturday (April 29) at 7.20pm on BBC One.