Stuck For Halloween Inspiration? This Dog Dressed As A Mop Is Giving Us Life

The Hungarian puli called Keki made an appearance as the household essential for the annual MainStrasse Paw-Rade in Covington, Kentucky.

A dog dressed as a mop is winning the internet right now.

The dog’s owner made use of its long, corded coat by popping the pooch in a wheeled bucket and pushing it along using a mop handle.

A photo of the pup was shared by Nora Coyle on Facebook, where it received 15,000 likes.

Quite frankly, if it wasn’t for its little pink tongue we’d definitely think this dude was a mop. Top marks for originality.

[H/T Bored Panda]