All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • LIFESTYLE

    Stuck For Halloween Inspiration? This Dog Dressed As A Mop Is Giving Us Life

    15/10 would pet.

    27/10/2017 10:46 BST | Updated 15 hours ago

    A dog dressed as a mop is winning the internet right now.

    The Hungarian puli called Keki made an appearance as the household essential for the annual MainStrasse Paw-Rade in Covington, Kentucky.

    The dog’s owner made use of its long, corded coat by popping the pooch in a wheeled bucket and pushing it along using a mop handle.

    A photo of the pup was shared by Nora Coyle on Facebook, where it received 15,000 likes.

    Quite frankly, if it wasn’t for its little pink tongue we’d definitely think this dude was a mop. Top marks for originality.

    [H/T Bored Panda]

    MORE:Dogs Halloween

    Conversations