Animal charities are calling for tougher sentencing after two men who hammered a nail into a dog’s head and buried him alive were jailed for just four months. Richard Finch, 60, and Michael Heathcock, 59, both from Redcar, were sentenced at Teesside Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday after pleading guilty to charges relating to the death of the dog, named Scamp. During the case the vet who first saw the 16-year-old terrier said it was the worst incident of animal cruelty he had ever seen.

RSPCA The nail was driven into Scamp's head while he was still alive

The court heard Heathcock told RSPCA inspectors that “something had to be done” because the dog was starting to go blind, deaf and was incontinent. Heathcock had pleaded guilty to driving a nail into Scamp’s skull when he was still alive, as well as failing to provide veterinary care and attention to the dog. He claimed he was unable to afford euthanasia. Finch admitted assisting in the act.

Dog walkers found Scamp whimpering in a shallow grave and rushed him to a Redcar vet but his injuries were so severe he had to be put to sleep. David Bowles, head of external affairs at the RSPCA, said: “Scamp’s ordeal was horrific and heartbreaking and the sentence handed out to his killers will upset and anger animal lovers.

