Bad Wolves have paid tribute to Cranberries singer Dolores O’Riordan, revealing that she was due to join the hard rock band in the recording studio today (Tues 16 Jan).
The 46-year-old died in London on Monday and the band have since explained that she was set to re-record ‘Zombie’ with them, having heard and enjoyed their cover version of the track.
Writing on Instagram, lead singer Tommy Vext said he was “shocked and saddened at the news of Dolores’s passing”.
When we heard she liked our version [of ‘Zombie’] and wanted to sing on it, it was the greatest compliment a new band, or any band for that matter, could have received.
“Our hearts are broken that we were not able to see this collaboration through and our deepest condolences go out to her family, friends, loved ones and fans in Ireland and around the globe.
“We hope we can still make her proud by sharing our version of Zombie with the world.”
Many famous faces rushed to pay tribute to Dolores when news of her death broke, including her Cranberries bandmates, who posted a message on Twitter.
“We are devastated on the passing of our friend Dolores,” it read. “She was an extraordinary talent and we feel very privileged to have been part of her life from 1989 when we started the Cranberries. The world has lost a true artist today.”
Irish president Michael D Higgins also issued a statement.
“Dolores O’Riordan and The Cranberries had an immense influence on rock and pop music in Ireland and internationally,” it read (via Sky News). “I recall with fondness the late Limerick TD Jim Kemmy’s introduction of her and The Cranberries to me, and the pride he and so many others took in their successes.
“To her family and all those who follow and support Irish music, Irish musicians and the performing arts her death will be a big loss.”