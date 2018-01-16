The 46-year-old died in London on Monday and the band have since explained that she was set to re-record ‘Zombie’ with them, having heard and enjoyed their cover version of the track.

Bad Wolves have paid tribute to Cranberries singer Dolores O’Riordan , revealing that she was due to join the hard rock band in the recording studio today (Tues 16 Jan).

Writing on Instagram, lead singer Tommy Vext said he was “shocked and saddened at the news of Dolores’s passing”.

When we heard she liked our version [of ‘Zombie’] and wanted to sing on it, it was the greatest compliment a new band, or any band for that matter, could have received.

“Our hearts are broken that we were not able to see this collaboration through and our deepest condolences go out to her family, friends, loved ones and fans in Ireland and around the globe.

“We hope we can still make her proud by sharing our version of Zombie with the world.”