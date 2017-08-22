A senior MP has hit out the failure to pursue Sir Philip Green over the collapse of high street chain BHS, after the Pensions Regulator announced it would prosecute the man he sold it to.

Dominic Chappell will be prosecuted for failing to provide information and documents it requested during its investigation into the sale of the collapsed retailer.

Chappell bought BHS from Green in 2015 for £1 and it collapsed in April 2016.