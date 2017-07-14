Donald Trump has long had a reputation for being sexist, but his interaction with France’s first lady on Thursday is further evidence that the man is nearly incapable of having a proper interaction with a woman in power.

The US President is in France to mark 100 years since America intervened in the First World War, and his latest trip to Europe will provide respite from the mounting pressure back home over Russian interference in last year’s election.

Trump and First Lady, Melania, met French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte, at Les Invalides - the site of Napoleon’s tomb.

While Trump and Macron displayed more warmth than during their last meeting in May, the greetings exchanged between the two couples weren’t entirely comfortable