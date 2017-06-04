Donald Trump has been condemned for trying to “exploit” the London Bridge attacks to promote his Muslim travel ban in a series of controversial tweets. Seven people were killed and at least 48 injured last night (Saturday) after a van ploughed into pedestrians on London Bridge and three men carried out knife attacks in nearby Borough Market. According to police, three of the suspects were wearing fake bomb vests. Shortly after the attack, which happened around 10pm (BST), President Trump shared a tweet from conservative American news website The Drudge Report announcing the incident.

Twitter Trump retweeted a message from the Drudge Report shortly after the attack

It is unclear whether Trump, who shared the message on his personal Twitter account, had been officially briefed about the attack at that time, the Guardian reported. Around an hour later, the US leader went on to tell his followers: “We need to be smart, vigilant and tough. “We need the courts to give us back our rights,” he continued. “We need the Travel Ban as an extra level of safety!” Trump then went on to share a message of support with the UK, writing: “WE ARE WITH YOU.”

We need to be smart, vigilant and tough. We need the courts to give us back our rights. We need the Travel Ban as an extra level of safety! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 3, 2017

Whatever the United States can do to help out in London and the U. K., we will be there - WE ARE WITH YOU. GOD BLESS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 3, 2017

In a tweet sent this morning, he went on to criticise Sadiq Khan, mayor of London, for urging people to remain calm following the attack. He then prompted further fury by writing: “Do you notice we are not having a gun debate right now? That’s because they used knives and a truck!”

At least 7 dead and 48 wounded in terror attack and Mayor of London says there is "no reason to be alarmed!" — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 4, 2017

Do you notice we are not having a gun debate right now? That's because they used knives and a truck! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 4, 2017

Trump’s tweets have sparked thousands of reactions from outraged Brits and Americans alike, with many accusing the President of using the terror attack to push his Muslim travel ban.

WE need our brothers & sisters in London & around the world to know your ignorant hateful agenda does not speak for US. Not now. Not ever. — Amanda Guinzburg (@Guinz) June 3, 2017

Nope. Please don't use the attack in London to push your fascist agenda. Regards, The UK 🇬🇧 — Victoria McAllister (@victoria_a_mc) June 4, 2017

This is how you offer support & condolences on behalf of our country by pushing for your unconstitutional & bigoted travel ban? Disgraceful. — (((David Lytle))) (@davitydave) June 4, 2017

WTF, #Trump... R u really gonna exploit the #londonattack as justification 4 ur racist #MuslimBan? Shame on u. People died tonight. — Andy Ostroy (@AndyOstroy) June 4, 2017

Using this attack as an excuse to push your xenophobic ban? You're unbelievable. Such an asshole. — David Duran (@mrdavidduran) June 4, 2017

Earlier this week, the Trump administration asked the Supreme Court to revive the controversial executive order that intended to temporarily bar citizens of six Muslim-majority countries from travelling to the US. It had previously been blocked by lower courts, which deemed it discriminatory. Trump’s order, a so-called “watered-down” version of his first attempt, seeks to ban citizens of Iran, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen from entering the US. A previous version of the ban included Iraqis. The US Department of Justice said in a statement that Trump is not required to admit into America “people from countries that sponsor or shelter terrorism” until they are properly vetted by his standards.

DANIEL SORABJI via Getty Images Seven people have died following the terror attack on London Bridge