Donald Trump’s doctor has said he has “no concerns” about the state of the US president’s mental health, despite recent concerns raised about whether he was fit for duty.

Dr Ronny Jackson told reporters that the President scored 30-out-of-30 during a cognitive screening exam requested by Trump himself and more broadly said the 71-year-old commander-in-chief is in “excellent” health.

Here Are 5 Things The Medical Exam Revealed:

1. President scored 30-out-of-30 during a cognitive screening. The doctor revealed the test would have revealed evidence of Alzheimer’s disease and other issues. 2. Trump was aiming to lose between 10 to 15 pounds. Trump is 6 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 239 pounds. At that height, he is one pound from being considered officially obese. 3. He is taking a pill to prevent male pattern baldness. Trump takes Propecia, a treatment for male pattern hair loss. Other medication includes a low dose of Crestor for cholesterol, Soolantra cream for skin complaints, and a multivitamin. 4. Jackson said he had given Trump medication that may have resulted in his recent slurred speech. The doctor said he accidentally “dried up his secretions” by giving the President a dose of Sudafed. He added Trump does not wear dentures. 5. Trump sleeps four to five hours a night, his doctor confirmed. “The president does take some Ambien (a sleeping pill) on occasion” when he travels overseas, Jackson said, adding: “Like we all do.”

“In summary, the president’s overall health is excellent,” Jackson told reporters, adding he could benefit from a lower-fat diet and more exercise.

“He continues to enjoy the significant long-term cardiac and overall health benefits that come from a lifetime of abstinence from tobacco and alcohol.”