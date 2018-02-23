Donald Trump Jokes He 'Tries Like Hell' To Hide His Bald Spot

Donald Trump has joked he tries “like hell” to hide his bald spot.

The US President opened a speech to the the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) conference on Friday by turning his back to the audience and touching his head.

“I try like hell to hide that bald spot, folks. I work hard at it. Doesn’t look bad. Hey? We’re hanging in. We’re hanging in there. Together we’re hanging in,” he joked.

Trump’s speech came just over a week since 17 people were killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in in Parkland, Florida.

In response to the shooting, the president has suggested arming teachers with guns.

During his speech today, President Trump also claimed his administration “has had the most successful first year in the history of the presidency”.

And he said the Democratic Party wanted to scrap the Second Amendment which gives Americans the right to keep and bear arms. “We will never allow that to happen,” Trump said.