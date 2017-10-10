Fashion designer Donna Karan has backtracked over comments she made about the Harvey Weinstein sexual harassment accusations.

She faced a huge backlash when she pointed the finger at the film mogul’s accusers rather than the man himself, while being interviewed on a red carpet.

She said of the matter: “I think we have to look at ourselves. Obviously, the treatment of women all over the world is something that has always had to be identified. Certainly in the country of Haiti where I work, in Africa, in the developing world, it’s been a hard time for women.”

The DKNY founder continued: “To see it here in our own country is very difficult, but I also think how do we display ourselves? How do we present ourselves as women? What are we asking? Are we asking for it by presenting all the sensuality and all the sexuality?

“And what are we throwing out to our children today about how to dance and how to perform and what to wear? How much should they show?”

Understandably, Donna’s suggestion that women are “asking” to be sexually harassed faced a huge backlash from a number of high-profile stars, including Rose McGowan, who has been vocal ever since the New York Times first detailed the sexual harassment accusations being levelled against Harvey Weinstein last week.

In the wake of the backlash, Donna has since issued a statement, claiming her remarks were taken “out of context”.

She said: “While answering a question on the red carpet I made a statement that unfortunately is not representative of how I feel or what I believe.

“I have spent my life championing women. My life has been dedicated to dressing and addressing the needs of women, empowering them and promoting equal rights.

“My statements were taken out of context and do not represent how I feel about the current situation concerning Harvey Weinstein.

“I believe that sexual harassment is NOT acceptable and this is an issue that MUST be addressed once and for all regardless of the individual.