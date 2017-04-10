‘Downton Abbey: The Movie’ rumours have been swirling for months, but there’s one person who’s adamant she won’t be taking part, and that’s the Dowager.

Dame Maggie Smith, who played the Dowager Countess of Grantham through six series of the global hit period drama, revealed at the weekend she thought any plans for a big screen feature version of the show were tantamount to “overkill”.

The Oscar and Emmy-winning actress told the BFI & Radio Times TV Festival: “I think it’s squeezing it dry, do you know what I mean?”