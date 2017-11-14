Experts are calling for a change in the law that would see drivers required to prove their vision meets the legal standard every 10 years.

More than one in three optometrists have seen a patient in the past month who had vision below the legal standard yet ignored advice and continued to drive, according to the Association of Optometrists (AOP).

Additionally, the majority (91%) of optometrists believe that the current sight requirements for a driving licence are insufficient.

Under the existing law, drivers must undergo an initial number plate test when taking a driving exam, then a self-declaration for renewing licences thereafter. This means a 17-year-old who can read a number plate from 20 metres away when they take their test may continue to drive with no further checks for the rest of their life.