15 Things You Only Know If You're A Serial Drunk Texter

Ladies and gentlemen, the tech heroes at Whatsapp have finally noticed what we’ve all known for years - we are simply not responsible enough to text without regret when alcohol is in the equation.

Now, to save us from ourselves, a trial update for the app lets you recall and edit sent messages. Hallelujah.

But there is a slight glitch, it only works if the text hasn’t already been read. So you’re going to need to sober up pretty quickly to get out of this one.