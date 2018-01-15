If you’re one of the three million people taking part in Dry January this month, you’ll already be reaping the rewards of a booze-free lifestyle. Just two weeks of going without alcohol can come with a myriad of benefits - from having more money to visibly healthier skin. Although it’s worth noting that if you’re not experiencing some of the more visible benefits yet, it’s only a matter of time. “We’ll all experience benefits of Dry January at different stages depending on how much we were drinking before, what our habits are now and just because our bodies are different,” Dr Richard Piper, CEO for Alcohol Concern, which spearheads Dry January, told HuffPost UK. To motivate you to continue with an alcohol-free lifestyle this month (hurrah for mocktails), we spoke to Dr Piper and Dr Luke James, from Bupa, about the effects you may have noticed so far.

Zero hangovers The most obvious benefit of giving up booze is that you’ll have spared yourself a few days of feeling hungover. The main benefit of this is that you’ll have actually enjoyed those weekends where - in a parallel universe - you wouldn’t have even left the house. And if you used to go out on a work night then you’ll definitely be more productive in the office this month. More money It’s no secret that cutting down on your booze intake will have saved you some cash. It’s estimated that in the UK in 2016, the average weekly household spent £7.80 on alcohol consumed in the home, while £7.50 was spent on alcohol consumed outside of the home. Tot that up and you’ve got a solid £30 saving so far, and £60 by the end of the month. For those who frequent nightclubs, the saving could be even bigger. The average cost of a night out in the UK is £61.58, according to statistics compiled by the UK’s largest operator of late night bars and clubs The Deltic Group. If you make up the 60.1% of people who go on a night out at least once week, you could have already saved yourself £120. Better sleep While alcohol helps you drop off to sleep easily, it can wreak havoc on your sleep quality in the long-run. “If you’ve been drinking you’ll typically only have one to two cycles meaning you can wake feeling exhausted and irritable,” Professor Paul Wallace, chief medical adviser to alcohol education charity Drinkaware, previously told HuffPost UK. Immediately after quitting drinking, it’s likely you’ll experience a few nights of bad sleep but this doesn’t last long. Two weeks in, most people will be sleeping better. Dr Piper explained: “That’s because, while alcohol can help us to drop off, we sleep less deeply when we’ve been drinking so feel less well-rested.” FYI, getting your full six to seven cycles of REM sleep per night is the key to waking up and feeling refreshed.