The news of the Duchess of Cambridge’s third pregnancy made most royal fans squeal with excitement, and parents are no different.

Mums and dads reacted to the news by sharing their enthusiasm, relating to her pregnancy condition and passing on words of wisdom.

Parents of three kids welcomed the Duchess into a “whole other level of crazy” and some joked about her busy week what with Prince George starting school.

PA Archive/PA Images

The majority of parents found the news positive and “lovely”.

Lovely news about the #royalbaby — Amy Louise Knowles (@amy_louxx) September 4, 2017

Others commented on the challenges of jumping from having two children to three.

Going from 2 -3 was the biggest single change/ challenge to me as a dad. I love them all equailly, but I'm glad when one is out! #royalbaby — Richard Shorter (@nonperfectdad) September 4, 2017

But most parents-of-three welcomed the royal couple into the “hard but amazing” club.

As a fellow mum of three... I absolutely love this news! xx https://t.co/zbPYqIDiIZ — Cardiff Mummy Says (@CardiffMummy) September 4, 2017

Others felt for the Duchess after hearing she’s suffering from hyperemesis gravidarum.

After seeing how my wife was with hyperemesis, I'm surprised anyone would go through that again. 🤢 #royalbaby — Robert Perry (Pez) (@pez_sez) September 4, 2017

I hate to be a pedant but Kate is not suffering from #MorningSickness it's #HyperEmesis and you would not wish it on anyone. #RoyalBaby — AM Scanlon (@amscanlon) September 4, 2017

Some joked that the pregnancy announcement was stealing Prince George’s thunder in the week he begins school.

But mainly, there was a lot of excitement.