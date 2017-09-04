PARENTS

Duchess Of Cambridge Pregnant: Parents Share Excitement And Words Of Wisdom

'Welcome to a whole other level of crazy.'

04/09/2017 12:27
Amy Packham Life Writer at HuffPost UK

The news of the Duchess of Cambridge’s third pregnancy made most royal fans squeal with excitement, and parents are no different.

Mums and dads reacted to the news by sharing their enthusiasm, relating to her pregnancy condition and passing on words of wisdom.

Parents of three kids welcomed the Duchess into a “whole other level of crazy” and some joked about her busy week what with Prince George starting school.

PA Archive/PA Images

The majority of parents found the news positive and “lovely”.

Others commented on the challenges of jumping from having two children to three. 

But most parents-of-three welcomed the royal couple into the “hard but amazing” club. 

Others felt for the Duchess after hearing she’s suffering from hyperemesis gravidarum. 

Some joked that the pregnancy announcement was stealing Prince George’s thunder in the week he begins school.

But mainly, there was a lot of excitement.

SEE ALSO:

Also on HuffPost

Celebrity Babies Born In 2017

More:

Uk Parents Parents-to-be Pregnancy Duchess Of Cambridge Royal Baby
Suggest a correction
Comments
Duchess Of Cambridge Pregnant: Parents Share Excitement And Words Of Wisdom

CONVERSATIONS