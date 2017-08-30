Prince George will begin his first day of school on Thursday 7 September, Kensington Palace has revealed.
The four-year-old will attend Thomas’s Battersea school in London.
Kensington Palace said in a statement: “The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, accompanying Prince George, will be met on arrival at the school by the Head of Lower School, Helen Haslem, who will then escort Their Royal Highnesses to Prince George’s reception classroom.”
The family announced in March 2017 that Prince George would be attending the mixed prep school for four- to 11-year-olds.
At the time, The Sun reported that headteacher Ben Thomas wrote a letter informing parents about Prince George’s imminent attendance.
He wrote: “This is clearly a significant moment for their family and most certainly for Thomas’s.
“Like so many parents, the Duke and Duchess have put a great deal of thought into the choice of their eldest child’s first ‘big school’.”
In a statement on the school website, Thomas wrote: “Whilst we are proud of our record of senior school entrance and scholarship successes, we place a greater emphasis on a set of core values, which include kindness, courtesy, confidence, humility and learning to be givers, not takers.
“We hope that our pupils will leave this school with a strong sense of social responsibility, set on a path to become net contributors to society and to flourish as conscientious and caring citizens of the world.”