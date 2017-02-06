Duchess Of Cambridge Teaches Prince George And Princess Charlotte The Importance Of Kindness

The Duchess of Cambridge is teaching Prince George and Princess Charlotte about the importance of kindness for their mental health. Speaking at the Place2Be assembly with Heads Together for Children’s Mental Health Week, the Duchess said spreading kindness is such an “important thing to do”. “My parents taught me about the importance of qualities like kindness, respect, and honesty, and I realise how central values like these have been to me throughout my life,” she said on Monday 6 February. “That is why William and I want to teach our little children, George and Charlotte, just how important these things are as they grow up. “In my view it is just as important as excelling at maths or sport.”

Mark Cuthbert via Getty Images Duchess of Cambridge attended the Place2Be Big Assembly with Heads Together for Children's Mental Health Week at Mitchell Brook Primary School on 6 February 2017.

The Duchess also touched on why she is so “interested” in the mental health of children and young people. “The answer is quite simple,” she said. “It is because I think that every child should have the best possible start in life. “When I was growing up I was very lucky. My family was the most important thing to me. “They provided me with somewhere safe to grow and learn, and I know I was fortunate not to have been confronted by serious adversity at a young age. “For some children, maybe there are some here today; I know that life can sometimes feel difficult and full of challenges. “I think that every child should have people around them to show them love, and to show them kindness, and nurture them as they grow.”

Samir Hussein via Getty Images

The Duchess encouraged children to talk about their feelings rather than keep them inside. “If we are worried, upset, lonely or angry – the best thing to do is to talk to someone about it,” she added. “Whether that is your mother or father, a teacher or a friend. “If you see someone who you think might need help, try and be kind to them. Keep a look out for them if they are on their own or seem sad or worried. Perhaps they just need a hug or someone to talk to. “I know it is hard if you are feeling down yourself. But helping someone out will also make you feel so much better too.” The Duchess’ comments came after Place2Be found that before they reach the end of primary school, almost two thirds (63%) of children say they worry “all the time”. In the survey of 700 Year 6 children across 20 primary schools that work with Place2Be, children’s top concerns were found to be their family (54%), friends being okay (48%), and not doing well at school (41%).