The royals gave the nation something to talk about on Monday when the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge announced they are expecting their third child.
Kensington Palace released a statement in which it was revealed that Kate is once again suffering from a form of severe morning sickness called Hyperemesis Gravidarum.
It was not revealed when the next royal baby is due.
While the Queen and members of both families are said to be delighted with the news, Twitter did what Twitter tends to do best and went into overdrive with comedy responses.
We’ve rounded up some of the best...
The royal couple’s third child will be fifth in line to the British throne. William, 35, is the eldest son of Prince Charles, the first in line to the throne, and a grandson of the queen. The announcement means Prince Harry is now sixth in line to the throne.