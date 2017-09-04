The Duchess of Cambridge has only just announced she’s pregnant, but people are already guessing what baby name she and the Duke of Cambridge will choose for their third child.

Betting company Ladbrokes has shared the odds for four potential royal baby names.

For the girls’, Alice had 7/1 odds, Victoria 10/1 and Alexandra 12/1.

And the boys’ name, Arthur, had the odds of 10/1.

Kate and Wills are expecting, but what will they name their third child? 👇



Alice 7/1

Arthur 10/1

Victoria 10/1

Alexandra 12/1#RoyalBaby 👶 pic.twitter.com/we822mEzjK — Ladbrokes (@Ladbrokes) September 4, 2017

Other Twitter users shared their own suggestions of what the third royal baby will be called - some serious and some not so serious.

We think #Joseph would be a good name for the new #RoyalBaby 🌈 https://t.co/JbmObe75pY — Joseph Musical 2017 (@Joseph_Jsy) September 4, 2017

I strongly suspect Frances and Victoria will be involved in name if girl. Edward and James if boy. #RoyalBaby — Joshua Zitser (@mrjoshz) September 4, 2017

Xena's a nice name for a girl. #RoyalBaby — Lancelot Paterson (@LancePaters1) September 4, 2017

May I suggest the name Aegon? #RoyalBaby — Rory Scott‽ (@RoryMcHair) September 4, 2017

I hope #royalbaby is named Wilfred, such an underrated name — 🕊LucyLu 🕊❤💙💚💛💜 (@LucyLu_Life) September 4, 2017

#royalbaby #KateMiddleton Can I suggest the name Kathryn if no.3 is a girl, so both me and my sister will be named after princesses? ^.^ — Kat Adams (@kat_adams2392) September 4, 2017

If the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge stay true to form, they will choose another traditional name for their third child, following on from George and Charlotte.

According to our HuffPost UK baby name generator, George means “farmer” and has ties with the medieval legend of St. George - the knight who became patron saint of England after he struggled with a fire-breathing dragon symbolising the devil.

While, Charlotte is a “feminine variant of Charles meaning manly”, according to the baby name generator, however, in French tradition the name means “tiny and feminine”.

What do you think they’ll call their third child? Let us know in the comments below.