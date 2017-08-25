More than 300 potentially offensive number plates have been banned from UK roads ahead of the new 67 vehicle registrations being released next week.
Plates including MU67 DER, BU67 GER, and DO67 GER have all been held back by the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) over worries they could cause “upset or offence”.
The move comes after the registration plate JH11 HAD “slipped through the net” and was spotted in Newport.
According to information released by the agency following Freedom of Information requests from BBC Wales, the following plates have also been banned:
- BA67 ARD
- MU67 GER
- OR67 ASM
- AF67 HAN
- NE67 ECT
- DO67 SHT
- MY67 DCK
- MY67 COX
- MY67 MUF
- NO67 DAD
- NO67 DYK
- NO67 FUN
- NO67 MUM
- NO67 SON
- RU67 NOB
- SL67 AGY
- BO67 MBB
A DVLA spokesperson told HuffPost UK that many people enjoy having a personalised number plate - but that the agency holds back “any combinations that may cause offence, embarrassment or are in poor taste”.
“We try to identify all combinations that may cause offence, and on the rare occasion where potentially offensive numbers slip through the net, steps are taken to withdraw the number,” they added.