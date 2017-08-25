More than 300 potentially offensive number plates have been banned from UK roads ahead of the new 67 vehicle registrations being released next week.

Plates including MU67 DER, BU67 GER, and DO67 GER have all been held back by the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) over worries they could cause “upset or offence”.

The move comes after the registration plate JH11 HAD “slipped through the net” and was spotted in Newport.