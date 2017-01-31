Tried playing FIFA 17 this morning and found it to be strangely non-responsive? Don’t panic, you’re not alone. It seems EA Games suffered a major server outage this morning affecting hundreds of users in the UK and Europe.

EA is currently experiencing an outage. EA games, services & support may be impacted. We’re working to resolve as fast as possible. — EA Help (@EAHelp) January 31, 2017

With servers currently down that means games like FIFA 17, Battlefield 1 and Madden are all suffering. According to Down Detector the outage hit around 9:30 AM and has slowly, but surely been recovering ever since. EA hasn’t officially confirmed that the problems are over but users are already reporting on Twitter that their services are starting to come back online.

@KishanK12160528 Hi there, games and servers are recovering now, so give it another go when you get a chance. Sor... https://t.co/KxButahytx — EA Help (@EAHelp) January 31, 2017

So what's the best course of action? Well shut down whichever game you're playing, restart your console and try to log back in. If you're still having problems then don't panic you're just a bit further down the queue so it might take a little bit longer. Wait 15-20mins and try again. EA hasn't confirmed what caused the server downtime so as soon as they do we'll update this piece.