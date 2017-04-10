Eamonn Holmes Reunited With Kate Garraway As He Returns To ITV Breakfast Show

Eamonn Holmes staged a return on breakfast TV on Monday (10 April), as he replaced Piers Morgan on ‘Good Morning Britain’.
The presenter and journalist was reunited with his former ‘GMTV’ co-host Kate Garraway, as he joined the ITV series while regular hosts Piers and Susanna Reid are on holiday.
It marked the first time Eamonn had been on an ITV breakfast show in 12 years, having hosted ‘GMTV’ from 1993 to 2005, when Kate was also part of the presenting team.
He later went on to present Sky News show ‘Sunrise’ for 11 years, where he worked alongside ‘GMB’ host Charlotte Hawkings, who he also shared the screen with again on Monday.
Having quit Sky last year, Eamonn admitted he was happy to be back on the early shift after “six months of lie ins”.
Following a clip of his breakfast best bits, he said: “That’s the past, this is the present. It’s different but the same in many ways.
“I’ve been out of news for six months now and it’s great to get back in and just be involved in events so thanks for having me.”
He added: “Thank you for tolerating me, it’s for one week only, you don’t have to put up with me for too much.”
However, it seems Eamonn has got used to having some lie-ins during his time off, admitting his early morning alarm was a bit of a shock - especially for wife and fellow ‘This Morning’ presenter Ruth Langsford.
He said: “No [Ruth’s] not happy. It was a ridiculous time - 2.40am or something alarm clock today. She was not pleased.
“I think there will be separate sleeping arrangements brought in. I think that’s the way it’s going to be.”
‘Good Morning Britain’ airs weekdays at 6am on ITV.