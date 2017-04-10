Eamonn Holmes Reunited With Kate Garraway As He Returns To ITV Breakfast Show

It marked the first time Eamonn had been on an ITV breakfast show in 12 years, having hosted ‘GMTV’ from 1993 to 2005, when Kate was also part of the presenting team.

The presenter and journalist was reunited with his former ‘GMTV’ co-host Kate Garraway , as he joined the ITV series while regular hosts Piers and Susanna Reid are on holiday.

Eamonn Holmes staged a return on breakfast TV on Monday (10 April), as he replaced Piers Morgan on ‘Good Morning Britain’ .

He later went on to present Sky News show ‘Sunrise’ for 11 years, where he worked alongside ‘GMB’ host Charlotte Hawkings, who he also shared the screen with again on Monday.

Having quit Sky last year, Eamonn admitted he was happy to be back on the early shift after “six months of lie ins”.

Following a clip of his breakfast best bits, he said: “That’s the past, this is the present. It’s different but the same in many ways.

“I’ve been out of news for six months now and it’s great to get back in and just be involved in events so thanks for having me.”

He added: “Thank you for tolerating me, it’s for one week only, you don’t have to put up with me for too much.”